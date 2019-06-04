Looking at the best songs played in NFL stadiums

Getty Images

The St. Louis Blues secured the ability on Monday night to play Gloria for the first time ever following a victory in a Stanley Cup Final game. This ritual of the Blues, who also play Country Roads during most games, caught our attention for a Tuesday PFT Live draft.

The topic? Best songs played in NFL stadiums.

Simms and I picked three rounds each. And, yes, there was some singing. So please don’t turn on the sound until you have secured all pets and sent all small children out of the room.

Once everyone is safely away from the potentially harmful sounds about to emanate from your speakers, press play. If you dare.

And before you weigh in on who won the draft, watch this.