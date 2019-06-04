Marqise Lee not expected to be ready for start of camp

Getty Images

Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee tore his ACL in the team’s third preseason game last August and head coach Doug Marrone said earlier this year that the expectation was that he’d be back to full speed by the end of the preseason.

Wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell offered his own update on Lee’s condition on Tuesday and it doesn’t seem like too much has changed about the wideout’s outlook.

“He’s probably a couple weeks into training camp before he’ll be back,” McCardell said, via Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union.

Whether that means a couple of weeks before he’s ready to seriously dive into drills or a couple of weeks before he’s getting on the field at all remains to be seen, but either option means that Lee will be cutting it close in terms of the regular season.

The Jaguars also have Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, D.J. Chark, Keelan Cole and the newly signed Terrelle Pryor, but McCardell called Lee the unit’s “alpha dog” on Tuesday so they’ll be hoping he’s back on track by Week One.