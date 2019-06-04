Matt LaFleur back to coaching, after surgery on torn Achilles

Getty Images

Matt LaFleur was back to coaching Tuesday, two days removed from surgery on his torn Achilles.

And while he took a golf cart around the field and was leaning against a scooter with his left leg elevated while he talked to reporters, he said he hopes everything will be normal by the time the regular season starts.

“As long as I handle my business and follow doctors orders, I don’t anticipate having any limitations come Week One,” he said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur speaking after practice, says he’s in “recovery mode” after surgery to repair torn Achilles. Says he has to stay off feet for 4 weeks, which might mean he won’t be on golf cart for camp. Even still, affects his ability to get around the field. pic.twitter.com/9ilL9n6Tme — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 4, 2019

For the rookie head coach, being limited in any way now seems difficult. He threw out the first pitch at a charity softball game in a walking boot, using his injury (from a basketball game) as a motivational message.

He has to stay off his foot now for four weeks, which he hopes means will allow him to be back in the boot and active when the Packers start training camp.