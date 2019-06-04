Michael Bennett just happy to be in New England

Getty Images

Defensive end Michael Bennett joined his new teammates on the field for the first time Tuesday. The Patriots traded for Bennett on March 8, but he skipped the voluntary offseason program.

The Patriots are holding their mandatory minicamp this week.

“I used to love watching Richard Seymour, Ty Warren – just so many great players here,” Bennett said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “I just liked watching them. The opportunity to get a chance to play here, follow those guys, it’s just amazing. There’s always been a lot of great D-linemen whether it were Vince [Wilfork]. I’m just happy to be here.”

Bennett, 33, is playing for his fourth time in his 11th season, having spent four years in Tampa, five in Seattle and one in Philadelphia. He has made the playoffs five times, playing in two Super Bowls.

His brother, Martellus, played for the Patriots in 2016, so Michael knew what to expect in New England.

“Everything is good,” Bennett said. “Got great coaches, great players around. Definitely high standards out here. That’s what I’m used to as far as teams. It’s good to be out here and the opportunity to play with so many great players on defense as far as [Dont’a] Hightower and just everybody is just really good.”