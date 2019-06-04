Mike Hughes won’t return to practice before training camp

Getty Images

Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes continues his rehab on his left knee.

He has yet to practice with the team and won’t until at least training camp in late July, coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday, via Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune.

Hughes underwent surgery Oct. 23 after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament while covering Larry Fitzgerald in an Oct. 14 game against Arizona. He played only six games in his rookie season.

The 30th overall pick in 2018 had an interception, a forced fumble and three pass breakups.