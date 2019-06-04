Mike Munchak settling in after “different” offseason

AP

Longtime NFL coach Mike Munchak is getting used to something new.

Not just a new city, but a role he wasn’t necessarily anticipating.

After interviewing for, and not getting Broncos head coaching job, he decided to take the offensive line coach a week later so he could be closer to family.

That has taken some getting accustomed to.

“Yeah, that was different,” Munchak said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “You’re going from one thing to a totally other thing — head coach [candidate] to position coach again, which I was doing. Being here for the visit helped me understand. You see the facility, see what they’re trying to do, see the culture, how positive it was, what a great situation it would be.”

After accepting a lesser role than he initially imagined, a series of OTAs became more important for a 59-year-old who has been coaching since 1994.

“When you’re starting fresh like this and getting to know even the assistant coaches and the system we’re going to run and going against the defense — there’s a lot going on, which is a lot of good learning for us as coaches and players,” Munchak said. “The good thing is you can watch everybody get a little better every day — that’s what you’re looking for this time of year — us to get a good understanding of what we’re trying to do and get to know our players’ strengths and weaknesses and then work toward training camp.”

Munchak has a big job in front of him, as the Broncos have four new players in new spots from last year’s season-opening line. That including spending big money on right tackle Ja'Wuan James and drafting Dalton Risner in the second round. But the biggest boost might have bee Munchak himself.