Mike Zimmer: Garrett Bradbury “very bright and doing a good job”

AP

The Vikings want to run the ball more effectively in 2019 than they did last year and one of the pieces they added to do that was center Garrett Bradbury.

They selected Bradbury in the first round of the draft and he’s on track for a starting job this fall after moving right into the first team. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Zimmer said that the 18th overall has handled the transition to the NFL well in his first offseason.

“He’s a very athletic guy that [can] really bend. He’s got good power, he’s very competitive,” Zimmer said, via the team’s website. “He’s done a good job. We’re giving him a lot of different looks defensively, so I think that’s good for him. There’s times when we [confuse him a] little bit, but he’s very, very bright and doing a good job.”

Training camp and the preseason should be even more telling about how well Bradbury handles things in the middle of the line. If those performances are as strong as Zimmer’s review, the team will be on the way to fixing a weak spot last season.