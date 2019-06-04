Navorro Bowman retires

Getty Images

Former 49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman has called it a career.

Bowman, who didn’t play in the NFL last year, announced his retirement today.

The 31-year-old Bowman was once among the best defensive players in the NFL, but injuries robbed him of what should have been some of his prime years. An ugly leg injury in the NFC Championship Game after the 2013 season cost him the entire 2014 season, and although he managed to return and start all 16 games in 2015, he then missed most of the 2016 season and was cut by the 49ers in 2017. He finished his career that year with the Raiders.

Unfortunately for Bowman, he may be best remembered for that horrible injury, which came when he made an outstanding play, appearing to strip the ball from Seattle’s Jermaine Kearse. The officials on the field ruled that the Seahawks had retained the ball, and at that time replay didn’t allow such plays to be reviewed. The following offseason, that replay rule was changed.

A third-round pick of the 49ers out of Penn State in 2010, Bowman was a four-time first-team All-Pro.