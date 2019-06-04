Navorro Bowman retires

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 4, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former 49ers linebacker Navorro Bowman has called it a career.

Bowman, who didn’t play in the NFL last year, announced his retirement today.

The 31-year-old Bowman was once among the best defensive players in the NFL, but injuries robbed him of what should have been some of his prime years. An ugly leg injury in the NFC Championship Game after the 2013 season cost him the entire 2014 season, and although he managed to return and start all 16 games in 2015, he then missed most of the 2016 season and was cut by the 49ers in 2017. He finished his career that year with the Raiders.

Unfortunately for Bowman, he may be best remembered for that horrible injury, which came when he made an outstanding play, appearing to strip the ball from Seattle’s Jermaine Kearse. The officials on the field ruled that the Seahawks had retained the ball, and at that time replay didn’t allow such plays to be reviewed. The following offseason, that replay rule was changed.

A third-round pick of the 49ers out of Penn State in 2010, Bowman was a four-time first-team All-Pro.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Navorro Bowman retires

  1. One of the best Niners in recent years. Blew out his knee and was never the same. I’ll never forget when he got hurt and that disgusting Seattle fanbase threw food and beer at him. The worst fans in America. Congrats, Bow on a great career that got cut short.

  2. Bow, thanks for all the great memories.It was awesome to watch you play! Go 9ers.

  8. Unfortunately for Bowman, he may be best remembered for that horrible injury, which came when he made an outstanding play, appearing to strip the ball from Seattle’s Jermaine Kearse
    ——-
    Not at all. Real Niners fans remember Bowman for the Pick at the Stick.

  10. I’ll never forget when he got hurt and that disgusting Seattle fanbase threw food and beer at him. 

    ________

    that’s funny it seems like you’ve already forgotten. There was some popcorn that got thrown on him there was no beer. Popcorn…Yes that was disrespectful but this aint Philly.

    This fan from Seattle has mad respect for NaVorro Bowman. I go to Seattle games screaming Seahawks but if I saw somebody throwing food at NaVorro Bowman I’d stop it for sure… As I’m sure many fans around that one guy who threw popcorn did.

    You can be like Richard Sherman and make up stuff to fuel your rage though, nobody stopping you and it worked for him…for awhile.

  13. Who was the better linebacker drafted from Penn State that year–

    Bowman, or teammate Sean Lee?

  14. Dang what a shame.

    He had some good moments with the Raiders his last year, and im confident hes better than a handful of starting MLBs in the league atm. I actually wanted the Raiders to bring him back last year but they signed an even more injury prone player in Johnson. Shame he doesnt have quite the pop to cover the entire field anymore in this passing league.

  15. I’ll remember him for the pick six at the last game at the stick to seal a big victory over the Falcons. He was unreal for a few seasons….even upstaging the great Pat Willis. One of the best sideline to sideline MLBs the game will ever see, unfortunately he didn’t get to play as long as we would’ve liked. Thanks for everything Bow!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!