Panthers cut Mose Frazier

Getty Images

The Panthers announced they have waived receiver Mose Frazier to make room for defensive tackle Gerald McCoy‘s arrival.

Frazier broke his arm during the first organized team activity May 22. He needed surgery, putting him out for three to four months.

Frazier played well during the past two preseasons, including three touchdowns in the 2018 exhibition season. It earned him limited playing time the past two regular seasons, though he has yet to catch his first career pass.

Frazier, 25, played 33 offensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps in one game last season. He played four offensive snaps and four on special teams in 2017. Those two games are the only action Frazier has seen in his career.