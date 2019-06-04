Panthers make Gerald McCoy deal official

Getty Images

The Panthers made it official with Gerald McCoy Tuesday, and officially got rid of someone who was hard for them to block over the years.

The Panthers announced the signing of McCoy’s one-year deal, a major boost to their defensive front seven during a time of transition.

“It’s great to have Gerald on our side now,” Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney said in a statement. “We are very familiar with his skill set after facing him over the years and know that he not only brings a wealth of talent as a player but is also a tremendous person. We are extremely happy to have Gerald as a part of the Panthers organization.”

McCoy has 54.5 career sacks, which is fourth-most among defensive tackles since he entered the league. He’s had at least 6.0 sacks each of the last six seasons.

In 15 games against the Panthers, he has 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. They’ve kept him in check better than the Falcons (5.0 sacks and 20 quarterback hits), and he also has 2.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits against the Saints.