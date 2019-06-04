Patriots cut Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Getty Images

The ASJ era is over in New England. There was one?

Tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins has gotten his walking papers from the Patriots, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com. The move came during the team’s mandatory minicamp.

The former Buccaneers, Jet, and Jaguars was a second-round pick in Tampa five years ago. He had received a $50,000 signing bonus to join the Patriots, which is all he’ll have to show for his time with the team.

Coupled with veteran tight end Ben Watson‘s four-game PED suspension, the Patriots have a real need at the position. They’ve been linked via rumor to Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph, who is entering the final year of his contract.