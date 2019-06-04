Patriots wrap up their draft class, signing Damien Harris

Getty Images

The Patriots have wrapped up their draft class, signing running back Damien Harris on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Harris gets a four-year, $3.6 million deal as the team’s third-round draft pick.

With Sony Michel missing the Patriots’ minicamp practice Tuesday, Harris saw more reps.

“I just came out here with the mindset to get better and improve; learn from my mistakes last week and the day before,” Harris said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “So I just want to come out here and get better, work on things I need to improve on and continue to improve on the things that maybe I’m decent at, so that’s just my mindset coming out here to be the best player I can be.”

Harris shared the backfield at Alabama and likely will do the same in New England with Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead.