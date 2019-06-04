Report: Austin Seferian-Jenkins dealing with personal issues

Getty Images

The Patriots are releasing tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins and the veteran will reportedly be taking some time before trying to resume his playing career.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Seferian-Jenkins is “taking a step away for a month for personal issues.” There is no word on the nature of the issues that Seferian-Jenkins is dealing with at the moment.

Seferian-Jenkins was released by the Buccaneers after a DUI arrest in 2016 and he was arrested on the same charge while in college at the University of Washington. Seferian-Jenkins later attended rehab to deal with alcohol addiction.

Seferian-Jenkins signed with the Patriots as a free agent this offseason and his departure along with Benjamin Watson‘s four-game suspension leaves the team short on experienced options for the early season in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.