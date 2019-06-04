Report: Browns adding Shaun Herock to personnel department

Getty Images

Browns General Manager John Dorsey is reportedly adding another former member of the Packers organization to the team’s personnel department.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Shaun Herock is close to finalizing a deal that would bring him to Cleveland. Herock most recently served as the interim General Manager of the Raiders after they fired Reggie McKenzie last season. He was let go by Oakland after the draft.

Herock moved from Green Bay to Oakland with McKenzie in 2012 as the director of college scouting. He and McKenzie worked with Dorsey while with the Packers. Browns execs Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith also worked for the Packers in the past.

Herock has one other tie to the Packers. His father Ken was a longtime NFL personnel exec and was the General Manager of the Falcons when they traded Brett Favre to Green Bay in 1992.