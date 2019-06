Getty Images

The NFL has suspended free agent Leontee Carroo for the first four weeks of the 2019 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Carroo, 25, spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins.

The receiver has played in 37 career games, with two starts. He has 12 career catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins made him a third-round pick in 2016.