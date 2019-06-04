Report: Raiders-Packers will play preseason game in Winnipeg on Aug. 22

Getty Images

The NFL has finalized details for the Raiders’ “home” preseason game against the Packers in Winnipeg this summer.

According to Jeff Hamilton of the Winnipeg Free Press, the Raiders will play the Packers on Thursday, Aug. 22. A Valour FC game is scheduled for that night at Winnipeg’s IG Field, but “work has been done to move it,” according to Hamilton.

Bombers season-ticket holders will have first shot at buying tickets to the game.

The Raiders will play only eight games in Oakland this year, since they’re also giving up a home regular-season game to go to London to host the Bears.

The Raiders are playing their final season in Oakland, with a move into their new stadium in Las Vegas scheduled for 2020.