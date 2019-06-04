Sam Darnold on Le’Veon Bell: No telling when we’ll click

AP

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold did his first on-field work with running back Le'Veon Bell at minicamp on Tuesday and he said after practice that he’s not sure how long it will take before the two players are on the same wavelength.

Darnold referenced his chemistry with wide receiver Robby Anderson during the 2018 season while saying that he can’t put a finger on how long it will take for everything to come together. He did say that Tuesday was a good first step toward getting there.

“I don’t think there’s necessarily a certain time period that you can put on it,” Darnold said. “It’s just kind of when we click, we click. If you remember last year, me and Robby clicked a little bit later in the year. So, there’s no telling on when it will happen. Hopefully, it’s a little earlier than that. I think, me and Le’Veon, we get along well. So, that’s kind of the first step in building that relationship. It’s good to kind of go on the same page with him and just see how he kind of runs routes and how he runs out there. I haven’t seen him really run and it was good to kind of see him run some routes and throw the ball to him a little bit.”

Darnold and Bell will work together two more days this week and Darnold said he wants to gather offensive players for workouts before training camp, but there’s no word on which players would join him for those sessions.