Steelers add William Gay, David Johnson as coaching interns

Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a couple of former players serve as coaching interns in 2019.

Former Steelers defensive back William Gay (pictured) and former Steelers tight end David Johnson have received the assignment, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

The Steelers selected Gay in the fifth round of the 2007 draft; he spent 10 years with the Steelers. Johnson arrived via round seven of the 2009 draft, with six seasons as a Steelers player.

Both now have an opportunity to launch post-playing careers with the team that drafted them.