Trent Williams not at minicamp, reportedly wants new deal

Getty Images

Washington opened their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but left tackle Trent Williams didn’t join his teammates on the field.

Williams dealt with a health scare earlier this offseason when he had to have a “growth or tumor” removed from his head. The tissue was not malignant and his absence is reportedly unrelated to that issue.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams is looking for a new deal from the team. He is signed through next season with base salaries of $11 million and $12.5 million. Tackles Trent Brown, Taylor Lewan and Nate Solder all signed deals recently that feature average annual salaries of at least $15.5 million.

He will be subject to fines totaling $88,650 if he misses all three days of minicamp.

Williams has started 119 games since Washington selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft. A variety of injuries have caused him to miss 13 games over the last three seasons.