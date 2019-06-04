Von Miller downplays potential backlash from pass-rush summit

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Von Miller recently convened his third annual pass-rush summit. The effort to get quarterback-sackers on the game page could create problems for quarterback-protectors and quarterbacks, especially those on Miller’s team.

Asked Tuesday about a potential backlash from his habit of helping pass rushers improve their craft, Miller downplayed that possibility, while making an important admission that he watches all or part of PFT Live.

“The thing is, there really aren’t any secrets,” Miller told reporters, via Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com. “There really aren’t any secrets in the pros. I saw an interview yesterday, I think it was Mike Florio and Chris Simms, and they were like, man, I’m going to tell them my tricks. It’s not really like that. There’s not a secret move I have in my bag that I’m holding from everybody else. You see everything I got on film. That’s just a place where we can all compare what we’re doing.”

Miller is right regarding the fact that what he does it on film, but the broader point is that by facilitating the comparing of notes regarding concepts like jumping the snap or duping offensive linemen into disclosing the count, he’s necessarily helping other pass rushers improve their craft. Pass rushers who will be facing the Broncos.

Like the Jaguars in Week Four. Calais Campbell rushed back to Jacksonville to share with teammates everything he gleaned from Miller. So if/when the Jags knock the crap out of Joe Flacco, well, it will be hard not to trace the performance back to what Campbell learned at Miller’s pass-rush summit.

For that and other reasons, offensive linemen and other position groups should do the same thing in 2020, and beyond.