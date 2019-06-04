Von Miller wins 2019 Jefferson Award for outstanding public service in sports

Getty Images

In 2012, glasses-wearing linebacker Von Miller founded Von’s Vision, which provides low-income children with vision care and eye exams. Miller has raised more than $4.5 million for the cause.

The efforts haven’t gone unnoticed. The Super Bowl 50 MVP will receive the 2019 Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service in Sports. The Multiplying Good Foundation’s Board of Selectors announced the award on Tuesday.

Former Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware will present the award to Miller on June 18 in D.C., at the 2019 Jefferson Awards dinner. The Jefferson Awards were created by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft Jr., and Sam Beard in 1972.

Past winners with an NFL connection include Chris Long (2018), Troy Vincent (2012), and Peyton Manning (2006).