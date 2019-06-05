49ers announce two-year extension for tackle Joe Staley

Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have signed 12-year veteran tackle Joe Staley to a two-year contract extension.

Team owner Jed York announced the agreement at a State of the Franchise event on Wednesday night.

“Since the moment you guys drafted me in 2007, it’s been an absolute honor to play for this franchise and I want nothing more than to complete my entire career here with one franchise,” Staley said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Bay Area.

Staley, 34, was about to enter the final year of his existing contract with the team, which was set to pay him $8.05 million in base salary for the 2019 season. The two-year extension will keep Staley under contract with the 49ers through the 2021 season and gives him the chance to play his entire career for the franchise that drafted him in the first-round of the 2007 NFL Draft. Staley turns 35 in August and would play the 2021 season at 37 years old.

Staley has started all 174 regular season games and eight postseason games he’s appeared in during his career. He’s been named to the Pro Bowl six times and is a three-time, second-team All-Pro selection.