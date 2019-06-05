Aaron Rodgers has the last word on beer chugging

AP

Two weeks ago, it became painfully clear that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers can’t chug beer. Addressing reporters for the first time since teammate David Bakhtiari threw the gauntlet down to Rodgers after Bakhtiari quickly downed two cups of brew at a Milwaukee Bucks game, Rodgers had a message for other quarterbacks who have since proven that they, unlike Rodgers, can accomplish what Rodgers couldn’t.

“As far as those other guys, for some of them, there’s finally a talent where they can say they’re better than me,” Rodgers quipped.

Rodgers also suggested that the incident at the Bucks game was aimed at getting publicity for Bakhtiari, even if it meant notoriety for Rodgers. The quarterback likewise reiterated a message previously sent on Twitter: “If you want to go scotch, I feel pretty good about it.”

Surely, Rodgers isn’t suggesting that anyone should chug straight scotch whiskey. Although it’s unclear what other drinking-based competition with scotch as the beverage would make sense.

Rodgers then added had an important word of caution about emergence of beer-chugging videos, although there’s a fair question as to whether he actually meant what he said.

“I think we need to be smart about the example we’re setting for kids, Rodgers explained. “There are a lot of kids watching. If we’re going to start highlighting and glorifying binge drinking, you know, we need to be very careful about that slippery slope.”

Watch the video, from 8:07 onward. He seems to be earnest about what he’s saying, but once he’s done (and after a quick beat) Rodgers offers a wry smile and one of the reporters laughs.

So who knows what he’s really trying to convey. Meanwhile, I’m still waiting for him to take a few raw eggs to his head. And if I were holding my breath I’d already be dead for more than a week.