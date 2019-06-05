Adrian Peterson still sets 2,000 rushing yards as season goal

AP

Adrian Peterson authored one of the seven 2,000-yard seasons in NFL history when he was 27 years old and checking that box hasn’t taken it off his list of goals now that he’s 34.

Peterson told Peter King last year that he believed he was capable of another 2,000-yard campaign and he isn’t setting his sights any lower as he gets ready for the 2019 season. The Washington running back told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media that “you have to set the bar high” to do big things and that’s just what he’s doing after running for 1,042 yards last season.

“I got my mark set at 2,000, I’ve always had it at that mark since I stepped into the league,” Peterson said. “So that’s where it’s at. But most importantly, I just want to contribute to the team and help this team win a championship.”

Peterson ran the ball 251 times last year and no other Washington back topped 43 carries, but there’s expected to be more shuffling in the backfield this season. Derrius Guice is expected back from last year’s torn ACL and Chris Thompson will be hoping for better health after missing six games last season.

Having all three backs healthy and productive wouldn’t help Peterson’s bid to become the first to cross 2,000 yards twice, but it would probably work out well for the Washington offense as a whole.