Adrian Peterson unsure why close friend Trent Williams isn’t at minicamp

Getty Images

Washington left tackle Trent Williams is unhappy enough with the team to skip mandatory minicamp, but even one of his closest friends on the team doesn’t know exactly what the issue is.

Asked about the report that Williams is upset with how the team’s medical staff handled a recent health scare, Peterson said he and Williams are close and that’s the first he’s heard of it.

“I don’t know where that came from. I talk to Trent all the time and that’s not something I’ve heard come out of his mouth. So I don’t know,” Peterson said.

Peterson and Williams have been friends since 2006, when they played together at Oklahoma, and Peterson seemed genuinely puzzled about what is bothering his buddy. Coach Jay Gruden also says he doesn’t know what exactly the issue is with Williams, so whatever it is that has him upset, he hasn’t communicated it throughout the locker room.