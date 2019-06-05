Alex Smith will wear external fixator for another month or so

Getty Images

Washington coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that Alex Smith was “recovering nicely” from his right leg injury. The quarterback, though, will have to wear his external fixator for at least another month, Gruden told reporters Wednesday.

The fixator cast is the device that holds his broken bones in place.

JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington reports that Smith was walking around the facility Wednesday.

The team recently tweeted pictures of Smith playing catch, so he apparently has been around the team during the offseason.

Smith faces an uncertain future as he tries to recover from compound and spiral fractures of his right leg during a Nov. 18 game, as well as a post-surgical infection that added complications to an already serious injury.

Washington traded for Case Keenum and drafted Dwayne Haskins and hopes to see the return of Colt McCoy from a fractured fibula that required three surgeries.