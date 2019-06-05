Allen Bailey visiting Falcons

Getty Images

Free agent Allen Bailey is visiting the Falcons today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The defensive lineman previously has visited the Patriots, Panthers and Seahawks.

The Chiefs made Bailey a third-round pick in 2011, and he has spent his entire career with Kansas City. He’s been a starter for most of the past five seasons, including 15 starts last season across the regular season and playoffs.

Bailey had 38 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles in the regular season and made five tackles in the AFC Championship Game.