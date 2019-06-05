Bill Belichick: Rules for Hail Mary plays “a tough problem”

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT
The NFL Competition Committee is looking at possible tweaks to the pass interference replay rule adopted at league meetings in March and one of the issues they’re dealing with is how to handle Hail Mary plays.

Falcons president and Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said recently that they have been handled as “survival of the fittest” and that “the way that play has been officiated has been different,” which creates issues for taking a second look via a replay review.

Former Bucs and Colts coach Tony Dungy said on PFT Live that he was not under the impression during his days on the sideline that those plays were officiated differently. Current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked how he felt about a play being called differently than every other snap during the game.

“I think they’re trying to solve problems that are difficult problems,” Belichick said at a Wednesday press conference. “If there was an easy solution, it’d be a five minute meeting. But there’s not, so the Competition Committee and the people in the league and the officials and so forth are trying to figure out the best way to do it. We’ll see what they come up with. I think it’s a tough problem.”

Discussions about the pass interference rule involving coaches were set for this week and the Competition Committee is expected to have draft language of any tweaks to address the difficult problems Belichick sees on their table.

7 responses to “Bill Belichick: Rules for Hail Mary plays “a tough problem”

  1. bill knows how to solve it. he also knows from experience if he goes public with the solution, it has no shot of passing due to petty jealousy (remember when that knothead polian got control of the rules committee). he’ll do his best without grandstanding to keep them from making things worse, but there are no guarantees with the clowns on park ave.

  4. Bill doesn’t care what “solution” the committee, league, and officials come up with. He’ll coach up the players in the Hail Mary grouping to be prepared for what’s allowed and what’s not. Done. Sadly, not every team will have their players ready for any changes that occur.

  5. Hail Marys are already officiated poorly. I’m for instant replay especially on that play. Why should a losing team be afforded a chance to win on different rules for the final play? Or why should the winning team be able to maul wrs on the same play? Clean it up.

  6. Wow. Bill has certainly become Chatty Kathy on all things NFL. Calling it right now. Bill will retire as HC of the Pats at the end of this season. He will then be appointed as the next NFL Commissioner by the owners at $50M/year. You heard it here first.

  7. I really think the problem is that they are officiated differently. It’s just a pass play. If everyone is going for the ball they all have equal right to the ball and any contact is not PI. If a defender is trying to interfere with the offensive player by holding him down or pushing them without going for the ball then it’s PI. Also, as is the same for any PI call, if the ball was never catch-able then it’s not PI. That’s important too.

    I would rather they go to PI as a 15 yard penalty and officiate it properly than change hail mary rules. Then you get one more play 15 yards closer as opposed to from the 1 if there is PI on a hail mary.

