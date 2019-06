Getty Images

The Bills swapped out a pair of players Wednesday.

The team announced the addition of defensive tackle L.T. Walton and tight end Nate Becker.

Walton has spent the last four years with the Steelers. The former sixth-round pick has appeared in 36 games, with four starts.

Becker, an undrafted rookie from Miami (Ohio), was in camp with the Lions earlier this offseason.

To clear the roster spots, the Bills released tight end Moral Stephens and defensive tackle Quindarius Thagard.