Brian Flores: QB competition really gets rolling in “nitty gritty” of training camp

AP

The early word from Miami has been that Ryan Fitzpatrick has had the edge over Josh Rosen at quarterback, but head coach Brian Flores said on Wednesday that it would be premature to read too much into what that means for the regular season.

Flores has said in the past that Rosen has a lot to learn after coming to the Dolphins in late April, but it appears that he’ll have time to continue educating himself before the quarterback competition reaches its boiling point.

Flores said, via multiple reporters, that he doesn’t put much importance on which player is first up with the starters at this point in the calendar. That won’t change “until we get into the nitty gritty of training camp” and that point will coincide with opportunities to see both quarterbacks against hostile defenses over the course of the preseason schedule.

When the ultimate decision will come remains unknown, but it sounds like Flores plans to be watching both players a lot more before it is made.