Brian Schottenheimer says Seahawks are still a running team

AP

The Seahawks may have made Russell Wilson the NFL’s highest-paid quarterback, but that doesn’t make them a pass-first offense.

That’s the word from Seattle offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who says he still believes in establishing the run.

“We make no apologies for how we play,’’ Schottenheimer said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We want to run the football. We want to be physical. We want to take our shots.’’

Although research has shown that there’s no relationship between establishing the run and success with play-action passes, Schottenheimer said running well “is always going to be the objective for us. I think we are the best play [action] pass team in the league, I really do. Russ’s ability to throw the ball deep down the field was evident last year.’’

It’s no surprise that Schottenheimer is a believer in the running game, given that he saw his father, Marty Schottenheimer, win more than 200 games as an NFL head coach who loved run-first offenses. But the NFL is, more than ever before, a passing league now. The best teams are the ones that can pass the ball well, which is why quarterbacks like Wilson are so much more valuable than any running back. If the Seahawks are going to get back to the Super Bowl, they’re far more likely to get there on Wilson’s arm than on the strength of their running game.