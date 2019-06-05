Browns release Desmond Harrison

AP

It’s time for tackle Desmond Harrison to get out of the Browns’ way.

The team announced Harrison’s release on Wednesday. Harrison was not in attendance at the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and head coach Freddie Kitchens said Harrison missed his flight when asked about it. It’s not clear if the missed flight is related to the decision to cut him loose.

Harrison signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year and wound up winning the left tackle job to open the season. He started the first eight games of the year before being benched in favor of Greg Robinson.

Robinson re-signed with the Browns and is joined in the projected starting lineup by right tackle Chris Hubbard. Kendall Lamm is the most experienced backup tackle currently on the roster.