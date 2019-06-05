Calais Campbell: This year “really comes down” to Nick Foles

AP

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell came back from Von Miller‘s pass rush summit with tips to share with his teammates about how to better pressure quarterbacks, but he doesn’t think that the defense will be the deciding factor in Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars made a big bet on Nick Foles in free agency and Campbell believes that the team’s outlook for the 2019 season is largely colored by the quarterback.

“The thing I love about this year is it really comes down to Nick Foles,” Campbell said to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “He’s a guy who’s over 30, has a lot of experience, won a Super Bowl MVP, but really what he brings is that confidence. He’s a natural leader. When he breaks the team huddle at the end of practice, you can see guys really hear him and that’s so important. Obviously what he can do throwing the ball is great, but what he does for the actual overall team, giving us more confidence and belief.”

Campbell further illustrated how that “confidence and belief” goes beyond what the team felt when Blake Bortles was running the offense. Referring to the defense, Campbell said “we’re going to play so much better trying to get him the ball because we know what he’ll do with it.”

That’s a formula for more success in Jacksonville, but the chance to show that everything will come together as hoped won’t come for a few more months.