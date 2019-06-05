Colts knew about investigation of draft pick for sexual assault

Getty Images

Colts third-round pick Bobby Okereke was investigated for sexual assault when he was in college but was never charged, a fact the Colts learned about when Okereke told them.

Via Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said Okereke informed them of the investigation during an interview at the Senior Bowl, and the work they did afterward left them comfortable drafting him.

“He was very honest about his side of the story and what occurred,” Ballard said Wednesday.

The Colts reviewed the Title IX case, and did their own investigation. No charges were filed and no discipline was ever brought at Stanford.

“We talked it through, and look, at the end of the day, it falls on me,” Ballard said. “I’ve been fortunate here that [coach] Frank [Reich] and [team owner Jim] Mr. Irsay have great trust in our process and what we do. Ultimately, this falls on me, whether we’re right or wrong at the end of the day.”

Ballard said Irsay was made aware of the allegations before the draft.

After a complaint in 2015, Okereke went through a pair of Title IX reviews at Stanford. While three of the five-member panelists declared him guilty, the rules required a 4-1 vote to charge him. The accuser never filed criminal charges, and eventually left the school.

“I don’t want to sit here and act like we don’t have sympathy for both sides,” Ballard said. “It happened four years ago, and because there were no charges and no disciplinary action taken by the university, and because of his track record since, we felt comfortable drafting him.”

Okereke drew high marks for character at Stanford, where he was a team captain and spent a summer interning for former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, working in a program that aided underprivileged children.