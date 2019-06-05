Darian Stewart visits Colts

Getty Images

The Colts are still looking for some secondary help, and took a look at an accomplished veteran.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Colts had former Broncos safety Darian Stewart in for a visit earlier this week.

It wasn’t accompanied by news of a signing, so it’s unclear if it amounts to more than the usual tire-kicking.

Stewart was released by the Broncos in March in a cap-saving move. He started 58 games and made a Pro Bowl with the Broncos, so he’d lend some quality depth/insurance along with Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers, who have each had their issues with availability.

Geathers is expected back by training camp after a knee scope, after a neck problem cost him most of 2017. Hooker has missed 11 games the last two years because of injuries, but is enjoying an offseason without rehab for a change.