Eagles sign Trae Elston

Safety Trae Elston is back for a second stint in Philadelphia.

The Eagles announced Elston’s signing on Wednesday. Linebacker B.J. Bello was waived to make room for Elston on the 90-man roster.

Elston spent 10 days with the Eagles in September 2017 and made one tackle in the one game he played with the team. His stint in Philly was sandwiched between two tours with the Bills. Elston saw action in 13 games for Buffalo and posted 18 tackles and an interception.

Elston wound up on waivers in late December of that year and was claimed by the Dolphins. He was cut in Miami last September and did not catch on with another team last season.