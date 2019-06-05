Eli Manning: I’m not going to stress about Daniel Jones

AP

The Giants have made it clear that they still consider Eli Manning their starting quarterback, but the presence of Daniel Jones means that the days where he’ll have unquestioned control of that title are numbered.

Neither Manning nor anyone else knows exactly how many days he has left, but the veteran knows that Jones’ arrival creates a situation where “things can change” if he does not play well. Manning said he thinks the day could come when he feels pressured by that state of affairs, but that it won’t be on the practice field.

“I don’t think you can stress that,” Manning said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “You got to go out there. I’m going to do my best every time I’m at practice and every time at the games and hope that’s enough for us to win the games. … I think it’s still kind of a situation where you have to have the same approach you’ve treated all the other years and just kind of hope for the best.”

The last couple of years have pushed Manning closer to the exit, so he’ll also be hoping that the same approach leads to very different results this time around.