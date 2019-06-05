Falcons expect Julio Jones at minicamp, not sure about Grady Jarrett

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley said recently that he will be at the team’s mandatory minicamp next week and head coach Dan Quinn gave updates on Wednesday about a couple of other players who have been missing voluntary work.

Wide receiver Julio Jones did not attend last year’s minicamp after skipping the earlier stages of the offseason program as part of a push for a new contract. Jones got some more money last year before training camp and is still in the market for a long-reaching adjustment to the deal, but Quinn said the wideout was with the team for team building exercises with Navy SEALs last month and will be in attendance this time around..

Quinn wasn’t so sure about defensive tackle Grady Jarrett‘s plans. Jarrett signed his franchise tender, but hasn’t been at workouts.

“I don’t know that yet. I anticipate he will. He hasn’t told me he’s not,” Quinn said, via Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com.

Jarrett is set to make $15.2 million under the terms of the tag. Jones has a base salary of $9.6 million.