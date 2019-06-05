Freddie Kitchens praises Baker Mayfield for working his tail off

AP

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says Baker Mayfield is growing into the franchise quarterback and team leader role exactly as he’d hoped.

Kitchens said at Cleveland’s minicamp today that Mayfield worked hard last year when he was a rookie thrust into the starting job during the season, and now he’s showing a renewed work ethic as the undisputed leader of the team.

“Baker works his tail off in everything he does and it’s no different this year than it was last year,” Kitchens said. “I think he’s getting more decisive with his decisions that he’s making, which is a good thing for a quarterback. You want quarterbacks to play as fast as possible and I think he’s getting to that point.”

That’s exactly what the Browns need from Mayfield, whom the franchise is counting on to be the reliable franchise quarterback they have sought for decades.