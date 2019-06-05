Golden Tate eager to show he’s more than a slot receiver

Posted by Josh Alper on June 5, 2019, 7:24 AM EDT
With Odell Beckham plying his trade in Cleveland these days, the top two wideouts for the Giants are Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate.

Both of those players have spent a lot of time playing out of the slot in recent seasons, so the Giants will need to move some pieces around with both of the players on the field at the same time. Tate said on Tuesday that he welcomes the opportunity to do that.

Tate said he feels he has “been put in a box that I’m only a slot receiver” and notes that he did more than that during his early days with the Seahawks.

“I think that’s the unique thing about me,” Tate said, via the New York Daily News. “I can kind of be put anywhere and I can be efficient. I understand the whole route tree. So hopefully I get a chance to show that.”

Tate should get that chance and making good on it would be a big plus for the Giants passing game.

1 responses to “Golden Tate eager to show he’s more than a slot receiver

  1. I can see him making this statement when he was 25, maybe even 27 but Tate is going to be 31 when the season starts and it looked like he lost half a step last year.

    The point is that no one understands why Gettleman signed Golden Tate when they already had a better, younger, and cheaper slot receiver. Golden Tate is unlikely to excel as an outside receiver at age 31 when that has never been his strength. Add to the mix that any rational organization would’ve retired Eli Manning 2 years ago with lots of fanfare and this could be a real ugly year for Tate.

    On the plus side he got 22 mill guaranteed at signing. Any time he gets frustrated with Eli he can just count his money. Nobody else in the NFL was going to give him that much money at this stage of his career.

