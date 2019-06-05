Golden Tate eager to show he’s more than a slot receiver

AP

With Odell Beckham plying his trade in Cleveland these days, the top two wideouts for the Giants are Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate.

Both of those players have spent a lot of time playing out of the slot in recent seasons, so the Giants will need to move some pieces around with both of the players on the field at the same time. Tate said on Tuesday that he welcomes the opportunity to do that.

Tate said he feels he has “been put in a box that I’m only a slot receiver” and notes that he did more than that during his early days with the Seahawks.

“I think that’s the unique thing about me,” Tate said, via the New York Daily News. “I can kind of be put anywhere and I can be efficient. I understand the whole route tree. So hopefully I get a chance to show that.”

Tate should get that chance and making good on it would be a big plus for the Giants passing game.