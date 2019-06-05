Jaguars sign Taj McGowan, waive Khairi Clark

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed rookie running back Taj McGowan, the team announced Wednesday. They waived rookie defensive lineman Khairi Clark to make room on the 90-player roster.

McGowan participated in rookie minicamps with Jacksonville on May 10-11 and with the Giants on May 3-4.

At Central Florida, McGowan played every game during his sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

As a senior in 2018, McGowan rushed for 470 yards and eight touchdowns and crossed the 1,000-yard career plateau against Cincinnati. He also scored eight times as a junior, while rushing for a touchdown in each of the first five games of the season.