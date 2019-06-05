Jarvis Landry admits he was afraid of adorable baby deer

AP

When the offseason began, if you suggested that Jarvis Landry would be connected to a viral wildlife video, you’d have probably assumed it had something to do with Odell Beckham Jr.

Instead, it was his daughter Joy, who melted the heart of the internet by making friends with a baby deer (you know, before the internet went back to calling itself ugly names).

Via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns wide receiver said they were surprised to encounter the small animal while out for a walk.

“I went to the garage and when I came out of the garage they were already best friends,” Landry said. “She wasn’t (afraid). I was more afraid than she was.”

Landry said they’d probably name the baby deer if it came back, and based on its response to his daughter, that seems likely.