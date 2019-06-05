Jay Gruden hopes Trent Williams returns

Getty Images

Trent Williams skipped Washington’s mandatory minicamp, asking the team to trade him or release him. Washington coach Jay Gruden still has hope Williams returns, though.

“I sure hope so,” Gruden said Wednesday when JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com asked if he believes Williams wants to come back.

A report surfaced earlier Wednesday that the Washington left tackle is upset with how the team handled his recent medical situation. Gruden confirmed that Williams is unhappy with the timing of a diagnosis on the scalp issue that caused the seven-time Pro Bowler to have surgery this winter.

“I just know he’s absent,” Gruden said. “The medical stuff is out of my hands. The contractual stuff is out of my hands.”

Williams has two years remaining on his current contract and is set to make $11 million in base salary this season. His yearly average of $13.2 million ranks him sixth in the NFL among left tackles.