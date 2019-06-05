Jets do second round of G.M. interviews

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 5, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT
AP

The Jets aren’t done deciding on their next General Manager.

Although there had been some indications that interviews would wrap up Monday, the Jets actually conducted follow-up phone conversations with all four candidates on Tuesday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

The four candidates are Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot. Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and coach Adam Gase conducted interviews with all four.

Multiple reports have indicated that Douglas is the favorite, but it clearly isn’t a runaway if all four candidates got follow-ups. It’s unclear when the Jets will be ready to make a final decision.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jets do second round of G.M. interviews

  1. Why is Adam Gase sitting in the interviews? It’s not like he’s ever won a Superbowl or even got close to one. He just got fired from Miami. Now he pulls weight with the Jets? The Jets suck and always will.

  2. therealraider says:
    June 5, 2019 at 7:43 pm
    Why is Adam Gase sitting in the interviews? It’s not like he’s ever won a Superbowl or even got close to one. He just got fired from Miami. Now he pulls weight with the Jets? The Jets suck and always will
    +++++++++++++++
    My guess is because him and the GM have to get along and they are committed to Gase. Gase was terrible in Miami because Goodell sets the Pedriots up every year.

  3. Contrary to the first line of the article, the Jets are done with the search and Douglas is the guy. They’ve negotiated compensation and agreed on the deal except for a final agreement on budget /funding for the GM operations. Douglas wants funding and staffing guarantees for his operation.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!