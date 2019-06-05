Jets do second round of G.M. interviews

AP

The Jets aren’t done deciding on their next General Manager.

Although there had been some indications that interviews would wrap up Monday, the Jets actually conducted follow-up phone conversations with all four candidates on Tuesday night, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN reported.

The four candidates are Eagles vice president of personnel Joe Douglas, Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Saints director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot. Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson and coach Adam Gase conducted interviews with all four.

Multiple reports have indicated that Douglas is the favorite, but it clearly isn’t a runaway if all four candidates got follow-ups. It’s unclear when the Jets will be ready to make a final decision.