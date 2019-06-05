Jets expect Quinnen Williams to be “full go” next week

AP

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has been slowed by a calf injury in recent weeks and he’s working on a limited basis during this week’s minicamp, but it looks like the Jets will give their first-round choice a chance to ramp things back up before the offseason program comes to a close.

The team will hold their final organized team activities next week and head coach Adam Gase said that the team anticipates Williams will be back to a full workload to wrap up his first spring as an NFL player.

“We have another week, so he’ll be full go next week, which will be great,” Gase said at a Wednesday press conference. “It’s not doing that anything really football wise and then ramping it up. We had him for a week, but it just wasn’t enough time to get him ready and just kind of had a little bit of a scare with his calf.”

Gase said he thought Williams still got value from meetings while he was at less than full strength on the field and the team still has training camp to work through on-field drills with a player they’re expecting to play a big role right out of the gate.