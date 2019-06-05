Josh Doctson: No extra motivation, pressure this season

Getty Images

Washington head coach Jay Gruden said in May that the team is expecting big things from wide receiver Josh Doctson during the 2019 season, but their actions didn’t show tremendous confidence that Doctson will finally pull everything together on the field.

The team opted not to exercise its 2020 option on Doctson’s contract, so he’ll be set for free agency after this season comes to an end. If he does come through with those big things, the lack of an option will leave Doctson with a chance to land an even better deal come next year.

Doctson said that the decision to pass on the option provides him with “no motivation” as he prepares for the season and the 2016 first-round pick also said that there’s no added pressure to playing in a contract year.

“There’s been, what, three or four first rounds since me? So that pressure is on them more so than I am, I can just play ball now,” Doctson said, via the team’s website. “It’s a good thing and a bad thing I guess, maybe. But it is what it is. That’s the pressure of the world versus the pressure you put on yourself. Once you see what you’re thinking about you can just relax and play ball.”

After 81 catches in three seasons, some players would likely feel a little more pressure to produce in a contract year. We’ll see how Doctson’s approach works out for him.