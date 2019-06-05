JuJu Smith-Schuster goes to prom, gets serenaded with “f–k AB” chants

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is well past his high school days, but he was still part of prom season this year.

Pittsburgh area high school student Anthony Molinaro reached out to Smith-Schuster after he was left without a date for his prom and asked the wideout to come along to the party. Smith-Schuster agreed and the pair donned matching green velvet suits for the big night.

The presence of a NFL player at prom was met with the excitement you’d expect and Molinaro’s fellow students took the occasion as a chance to let Smith-Schuster know that they wouldn’t be missing his former teammate Antonio Brown.

Brown and Smith-Schuster exchanged barbs after Brown left the team earlier this year, which appeared to be on the mind of the students. Video posted on social media from the prom shows Smith-Schuster dancing in the middle of a scrum of students chanting “f–k AB.”

Prom night is usually a memorable one, but rarely for the reasons why the Chartiers Valley High School students will remember the 2019 edition.