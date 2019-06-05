Jurors conclude first day of Kellen Winslow deliberations without a verdict

AP

The case against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II rests in the hands of the jury, and through one day of deliberations no verdict has been reached.

Following Tuesday’s closing arguments, the jurors spent Wednesday deliberating with no verdict. They will resume their work on Thursday.

Winslow faces 12 counts arising from allegations made by five victims, three of whom accuse Winslow of rape. If convicted on all counts, Winslow faces life in prison.

The sixth overall pick in the 2004 draft opted not to testify in his own defense. The question becomes whether his lawyers created enough doubt based on testimony from five different victims who had no prior connection.

The absence of a verdict doesn’t mean much at this stage of the case, given that the jury must work through the various counts based on the various victims. Essentially, the case became five trials in one.