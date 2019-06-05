Keanu Neal back on field during OTAs

Getty Images

The Falcons season went off the rails early last season, when three defensive stars went on IR early in the season.

They got one of them back on the field Wednesday.

Via the team’s official website, safety Keanu Neal was participating in walk-throughs at OTAs today.

“Any time you get a player of that caliber back … it helps,” defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson said. “You feel his grown man-ness on the field.”

Neal tore his ACL in the opener last year, part of an avalanche which included safety Ricardo Allen and linebacker Deion Jones.

They’re all expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, which is good news for a Falcons defense which sputtered in their absence last year.