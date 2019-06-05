Le’Veon Bell loses more than $500,000 in jewelry heist

AP

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell apparently has plenty of jewelry. For now, he has more than $500,000 less of it.

Via the Associated Press, two women allegedly robbed Bell of a more than a half million in jewelry last month.

Per the report, two female acquaintances — described in the police report as girlfriends of Bell — absconded with the jewelry. Bell claims that he returned from the gym on May 25 to find the women gone, along with the jewelry.

The New York Post reports that Bell claims to have lost via the theft two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. The total value amounts to $520,000.

The theft happened in Hollywood, Florida. Bell has joined the Jets this week for the first time, to participate in the team’s mandatory offseason minicamp.